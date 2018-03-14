Krispy Kreme Heading For Blanchardstown

14 Mar 2018 | 04.06 pm

Krispy Kreme is to open its first Irish store this autumn at a site adjacent to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

The first Irish Krispy Kreme outlet will be a Hot Light factory store, meaning guests will get to see the fresh doughnuts being created and cooked in-store daily and will also enjoy complimentary Original Glazed doughnuts when the Hot Light turns on.

Sixteen varieties of Krispy Kreme’s handcrafted doughnuts will be available in share boxes and individually, and the store is a drive-thru design.

Alex Drysdale, Ireland Country Director, said: “Our Blanchardstown build is under way and we will soon be announcing recruitment details for our Irish operation.”

Following a competitive pitch process, PR agency Teneo PSG has been appointed to handle consumer brand communications and corporate reputation management. The account will be handled by Alan Tyrrell and Tabitha Bourke-Cooney.

Teneo PSG’s client roster includes Dublin Zoo, Topaz, Aer Lingus, Samsung, Center Parcs, Subway, and many others.

“Krispy Kreme is a delicious dream client and we are thrilled to have been selected as the agency for this exciting brand,” said Tyrrell. “The Krispy Kreme taste and brand experience is unparalleled and we look forward to communicating this to the Irish public.”

The Krispy Kreme story dates back to 1937 in North Carolina when Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef. The company has circa 1,300 stores in 31 countries.