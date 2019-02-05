KRIB System Reduces Immersion Heating Cost

05 Feb 2019 | 01.45 pm

Siblings Terry Madigan and Sophie Madigan (pictured) say their new smart plumbing system delivers more efficient water heating in immersion heaters.

KRIB fills the cylinder with hot water from the top down, instead of bottom up (convection), therefore only heating the water required.

According to Terry Madigan: “Instead of wastefully heating an entire cylinder of water when you might only need enough for one quick shower, KRIB allows you to select how much water you need and then heats that amount in a matter of minutes.

“This means that consumers save money all while doing their bit for the environment by reducing water consumption and saving energy.”

The majority shareholder in operating company Systemlink Technologies is the Madigans’ father, Terence Madigan. He established Systemlink Ltd in 2000, and his previous ventures include Cobra Plumbing and Zoned Heating Systems.

The KRIB system has a wall-mounted 5-inch touchscreen control panel that can be app controlled. The system also works with multi-zones in homes and businesses, which allows each room and area to be treated as a separate heating zone.

Terry Madigan added: “With KRIB we’re building on a family legacy because our dad and grandad were both involved in home heating and plumbing industries over the past 60 years, so we’re delighted to be bringing our combined knowledge into the 21st century.”

KRIB provides three product options starting from €469 incl. VAT, and a plumber is required to install the system. Homeowners and landlords in properties built before 2006 can apply for a SEAI Better Energy Homes Grant to the value of up to €700 to offset the cost of the product.

KRIB won the award for Best Domestic Heating Product at the UK Heating & Ventilation Energy Awards in 2017 and was nominated in four categories at the 2018 Energy Awards. KRIB is exhibiting at the Enterprise Ireland stand at the SXSW Awards in Austin, Texas in March.

Pic: Marc O’Sullivan