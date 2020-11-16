KPMG Role For Padraig McManus

16 Nov 2020 | 10.40 am

KPMG has announced that Padraig McManus is to join its Public Interest Committee.

McManus (pictured) was chief executive of ESB from 2002 to 2011, and in 2010 he led the £1bn-plus acquisition of NIE Networks. From 2012 and 2017 he was chairman of Eir and McManus is currently a board member of Greenlink Interconnector Ltd and Echelon DC Holdings Ltd.

KPMG managing partner Seamus Hand commented: “The appointment of Padraig McManus to our Public Interest Committee reaffirms our commitment to the highest standards of trust and quality in KPMG.

“The committee independently oversees the public interest aspects of our firm’s business and supports the quality control structure in the firm. Padraig’s extensive business experience and insight brings fresh, external perspectives to ensure good stewardship and the management of reputational risk which underpins the continued trust shown in us by our various stakeholders.”

Padraig McManus said: “The fundamental business principles of governance and trust have never been more important. I’m looking forward to serving on the Public Interest Committee of KPMG, Ireland’s leading professional services firm, and contributing to the committee’s role in safeguarding the public interest and helping maintain the firm’s reputation.”

KPMG in Ireland has 102 partners and 3,400 staff, with offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway.