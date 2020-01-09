KPMG Plans To Recruit 800 Staff

09 Jan 2020 | 08.53 am

KPMG says it plans to recruit as many as 800 more staff in 2020, divided between 400 graduate recruits and 400 killed professionals.

The business services firm says that increased client needs in all areas, including access to technology and digital related expertise, are among the drivers of headcount growth.

The 400 graduate positions will embrace all disciplines, according to KPMG, including audit and assurance, tax consulting, deal advisory and consulting. The company said that cybersecurity, digital and data analytics are among the technology-related skills that Irish business requires, as well as expertise in sustainability and decarbonisation.

It stressed that there will be many opportunities in traditional parts of the business including tax consulting, corporate finance, transaction services, regulatory advisory, consulting, restructuring and forensics.

Managing partner Seamus Hand (pictured) said: “The challenges of rapid technological change and greater regulation are among the key drivers for success in Irish business, and are reflected in the increased demand for our services and the roles we’re looking to fill.

“Increased focus on technology, including areas such as cybersecurity, digital, and data analytics, is resulting in strong growth in these services, as well as continued demand for our expertise in the audit, tax and advisory areas.

“As a result of the increased focus on climate change, we’re investing to build on our existing expertise and capabilities to help our clients assess and implement their own sustainability and decarbonisation strategies.”

KPMG is the largest professional services firm in Ireland. Revenues for 2018 were €414m, and headcount has increased by 70% from 2,000 in 2014 to more than 3,400 at the start of 2020.

There’s more about the jobs on offer here.