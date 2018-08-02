KPMG Partners With Dublin Ladies Football Team

02 Aug 2018 | 04.29 pm

KPMG has agreed a one-year partnership deal with the Dublin Senior Ladies Gaelic Football team, current All-Ireland champions.

Dublin beat Mayo in the 2017 All-Ireland Final, in front of a record breaking attendance for the sport of 46,300 spectators.

KPMG managing partner Shaun Murphy commented: “KPMG is committed to investing in women’s sport and is keen to encourage exceptional people to fulfil their potential. The firm’s investment will enable the Dublin Senior ladies to support the best footballers in the capital to excel in their career and in sport.”

Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne, a KPMG employee, added: “Ladies Gaelic football is considered to be one of the fastest growing female sports in Europe. I have represented the Dublin Senior ladies since 2003 and over the past years I have seen how the game has grown from strength in terms of professionalism, skill, and interest in the game.

“Ladies Gaelic footballers are considered as role models for young people all over the country. It’s important to get the right partnerships in place that recognise that supporting women’s sport is vital to increase participation and attendance at games.”

Photo: KPMG partner Seamus Hand with Dublin players Sinéad Aherne (right) and Sinéad Goldrick