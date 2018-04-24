24 Apr 2018 | 10.08 am

Companies in Ireland have become more innovative, with almost nine in ten businesses now considering themselves to be innovators. This is among the key findings of KPMG’s Innovation Monitor, which is based on research carried out on behalf of KPMG by Red C.

The latest report shows an increase in innovation activity, with 88% of companies saying they are engaged in it either in Ireland or overseas, an increase of eight percentage points on the previous year.

Government is a critical partner in Ireland’s innovation culture, lowering the risk of capital through incentives and tax measures, and creating an ecosystem in which innovators can collaborate with one another to share ideas and expertise and create value. The research found that 62% of three businesses rate Ireland’s innovation culture as either friendly or very friendly, down eight points on a year earlier.

“This weaker sentiment may reflect the increased challenges businesses are facing as a consequence of Brexit and other external factors,” says report author Damien Flanagan (pictured), KPMG tax director. “What’s apparent is that companies believe Ireland is a good place to innovate, but there are areas where improvements can be made and where we could do better.”

Talent Issues

The availability of qualified in-house personnel (68%) and R&D funding (63%) were the factors most frequently cited by businesses when asked what influences their ability to innovate. “We hear about issues in accessing the right talent from clients all the time,” says Flanagan.

“It is an issue for organisations of all sizes, but even more so for SMEs, which have to compete against large firms and multinationals for talent. There are also issues around training and the need to get new staff up to speed when they are recruited.”

Funding for R&D in Ireland includes the R&D tax credit, the knowledge development box (KDB), and grants from IDA, Enterprise Ireland and other organisations such as Science Foundation Ireland. Grants and incentives are very important to Irish innovators, with two-thirds survey respondents saying that the availability of grant funding would influence their decision to invest in innovation.

Survey participants were fairly evenly divided in their opinion on the most effective incentives for R&D. Thirty per cent favour competitive grant funding such as IDA or Enterprise Ireland grants, 30% favour R&D tax credits and 35% say both are equally effective.

The Innovation Monitor research found that most companies have never claimed an R&D tax credit, and that many firms could potentially lose out on financial benefits through lack of awareness of the KDB. Better communication, of both incentive availability and eligibility criteria, was one of the key improvements companies would like to see made to both the R&D tax credit and KDB regimes.

According to Flanagan: “SMEs in particular would benefit from becoming more aware of the incentives. For example, the KDB is a great fit for companies undertaking the majority of their R&D activity in Ireland, where that activity leads to certain intellectual property.

“Multinational companies are very aware of the incentives and this is important. It allows them to demonstrate to their corporate headquarters that Ireland has an attractive R&D regime that’s supportive of innovation. They can use this to get mandates for further investment and development work here.”

Craving Certainty

Certainty is another important issue. In Flanagan’s view, firms crave certainty that there will be no adverse changes to tax and other incentive schemes if they are to continue investing.

“Businesses have to innovate to maintain competitive advantage, for example as they prepare for Brexit,” says Flanagan. “From the Innovation Monitor survey, it appears that access to funding and skills are the main barriers to increasing levels of R&D and innovation. These issues have to be addressed as incentivising and rewarding innovators has never been more important.”