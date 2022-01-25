KPMG Extends Leona Maguire Sponsorship

25 Jan 2022 | 08.10 am

KPMG has announced a four-year extension to its partnership with Irish golfer Leona Maguire following her creditable performance at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The professional services giant became one of Maguire’s first sponsors when she turned professional in 2018, and KPMG said the extension represents its long-term commitment to the Cavan golfer.

KPMG also sponsors the Irish Kids Golf Tour, which features some of the best young golfers in Ireland aged six to 13, as part of its high performance investment in Irish golf.

Maguire (pictured) will remain a KPMG ambassador as she continues to progress in her career following a standout year that saw her rise from 177th to 40th in the world rankings.

She secured 11 top 15 finishes last season, including a tied sixth place finish a the Evian Championship. where she shot a record low round of 61, before representing Team Ireland at the Olympics for a second time in Tokyo.

She also played a starring role in Europe’s second-ever Solheim Cup victory on US soil in Ohio last September, wining four-and-a-half points out of a possible five to set up a 15-13 win, and capped off the year with a nomination for RTE Sports Personality of the Year.

KPMG managing partner in Ireland Seamus Hand commented: “Investing in young Irish talent is at the core of our business, and our people continue to be inspired by the success Leona has achieved as our ambassador. It was a very proud moment for all of us in KPMG to see Leona lift the Solheim Cup”