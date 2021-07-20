KPMG Competition To Find Tech Innovators

20 Jul 2021 | 12.20 pm

KPMG has launched a new competition to find Ireland’s leading tech innovators, the winner of which will progress to a global final at this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon.

The KPMG Tech Innovator competition is open to Irish tech entrepreneurs and startups that are pure technology, tech-enabled, tech-led, or tech-driven.

Competition entrants will be shortlisted and invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges made up of successful entrepreneurs and investors, which will be announced shortly.

The overall winner in Ireland will receive a prize that includes travel and accommodation to Lisbon, tickets to Web Summit as part of KPMG’s delegation, an exhibition stand for one day, and access to exclusive networking events and mentoring opportunities.

The competition is open for any technology companies that have operated for five years or less, have revenue generating between $1m and 10m (or have raised at least $500,000 in equity) and are registered and based in Ireland or Northern Ireland.

KPMG said that applicants must have innovative, proven technologies, robust business models, the ability to demonstrate traction in their activities and the potential to scale up. The deadline for applications is 20 August 2021.

The global competition will include technology innovators from 17 other countries and jurisdictions across the world.

Anna Scally, partner and head of tech and media with KPMG Ireland, said that Irish tech companies are among the best in the world.

“We are looking for the game-changers in innovation with the ambition to take their business to the next level. If you think have the next big thing in tech, this competition is for you,” Scally added.

Applications for the competition can be made here.