KPMG Agrees Partnership With UCC

22 Jul 2021 | 10.48 am

KPMG has announced a five-year partnership with University College Cork in support of its business education programme.

The partnership involves a €600,000 bursary for a range of student engagement activities including scholarships, work experience and events.

The agreement also calls for the creation of a dedicated research, learning, and teaching development fund at the business school. One of the intended uses of this fund is to support a faculty position at the department.

KPMG employs 3,500 people across its four offices on the island and takes in a significant number of UCC graduates each year.

KPMG managing partner Seamus Hand said: “This five-year sponsorship with Cork University Business School reinforces our commitment to continuous learning and recognises the vital role of our third-level institutions in Irish education and business.”

UCC’s Prof. John O’Halloran added: “KPMG’s support signifies a commitment to the university’s ambition for our Business School to become a global leader in the provision of sustainable business education, known for the excellence of the student learning experience and for the impact of its research on business and society.

“This partnership will facilitate the development of our students through high-impact experiential learning and effective practice-oriented research, helping to creating graduates who are both world and work ready.”

Pictured (l-r): Head of College of Business Ursula Kilkelly, KPMG partners Barrie O’Connell and Celine Fox, and Prof. John O’Halloran. (Pic: Julien Behal)