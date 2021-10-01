KPMG Adding IFSC Innovation Hub

01 Oct 2021 | 10.05 am

KPMG is to expand its digital technology practice over the next year by investing in the Platform X innovation hub in Dublin’s IFSC and adding 350 ‘tech-focused’ professionals.

The new roles at the business consultancy will be a mix of graduates from STEM disciplines and experienced professionals, with the investment reflecting accelerated client demand for expertise in this space.

Platform X features a 100-seat auditorium, five collaboration suites, multiple team break-out options, traditional meeting rooms with a technology difference, and an Innovation Lab that combines the latest in advanced electronic workspace technology with visualisation and collaboration tools.

It will connect to 32 innovation hubs at KPMG offices around the world, and according to the firm will allow it to bring “its full global capabilities to clients on demand, reducing the previous essential need for travel, and also contributing to its ESG ambition”.

KPMG managing partner Seamus Hand said: “Many of the challenges we’re helping our clients overcome are complex and benefit from a multidisciplinary approach, and Platform X really does support that approach to problem-solving. Our clients are excited about how we are helping them bring the best thinking from around the world into the room, right here in Dublin.

“Flexible and remote working and tech led collaboration deepens the talent pool, so that’s a good thing. We also know that people are social and like to see each other and often collaborate better in person — Platform X delivers this flexibility for our clients and for our people.”

Photo: Seamus Hand (left) with finance minister Paschal Donohoe. (Pic: Jason Clarke)