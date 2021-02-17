KPMG Adding 200 Jobs In Belfast

17 Feb 2021 | 10.55 am

KPMG is to spend €16m establishing a new digital centre of excellence in Belfast that will add 200 jobs to its payroll.

The company says the project will “deliver a new range of digital consultancy services in major growth areas including cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation”.

Invest NI has offered £1m in support for the new jobs, to secure the project for Northern Ireland. The Department for the Economy is also funding pre-employment Assured Skills Academy training places to the extent of almost £1.3m over three years.

NI partner-in-charge Johnny Hanna (pictured) said: “The creation of the new centre is the next step in the evolution of KPMG in Northern Ireland. We have continually grown the firm to meet the ever-changing demands of our clients and the addition of this digital centre adds an exciting offering, which will have global reach.

“The case for building the team here was made easy by the depth of talent on offer in the digital technology space and the assistance of Invest NI. This investment cements our commitment to NI and we look forward to establishing a world-class team.”

Head of consulting Paul Toner added: “Providing our global clients with highly skilled consultancy expertise is key to our vision. After reviewing a number of locations, we had no hesitation about expanding our presence in NI. The combined support of Invest NI and the Assured Skills team was very attractive and reassured us that we will be able to develop a knowledgeable and highly skilled team in Belfast.”

The first Assured Skills course will provide participants with training for a role as a data scientist, data engineer or network analytics engineer. Completing the training will guarantee an interview for a role in the digital practice.