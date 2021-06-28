Kontex Adding Cybersecurity Jobs

28 Jun 2021 | 10.17 am

Cybersecurity provider Kontex says it plans 75 new hires as it expands its international presence.

The Dublin firm also has an operation in Tipperary, and it says the new roles will span Information Governance, Cloud Architecture, Managed Security Services, Incident Response, Data Analytics and Security Engineering.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar said he is pleased that some of the jobs are in Tipperary Town as the town has really struggled in recent years. “This is a sign of hope,” he added.

Founded in 2015 by Patrick O’Callaghan, Kontex operates in Ireland, UK and the Netherlands. The enterprise currently employs 55 people.

According to O’Callaghan: “Kontex is on track to become one of the leading providers of specialist security services in Europe. We aim to expand our team to better meet a growing need to help enterprises solve complex cybersecurity challenges in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Kontex currently has over 30 open roles for people with a variety of educational and professional qualifications. See the Kontex website for more information.

Qorvo UWB Hub

In other jobs news, Qorvo, which bought Irish company Decawave in early 2020, has announced plans to fill 100 new engineering positions in Ireland to support its global ultra-wideband (UWB) product research and development in Dublin and Cork.

Qorvo is receiving state aid from IDA Ireland and said it expects to fill engineering positions over the next two years that span UWB radio system architecture and modelling, transceiver and baseband designs, power management, system on chip integration, embedded software, physical design and IC characterisation.

The new jobs will be added to Qorvo’s operations in Dublin as well as a new UWB R&D design operation planned for Cork.

For information about Qorvo career opportunities, visit qorvo.com/careers.

In Dublin, Bio-Techne Corporation has announced the opening of its new 25,000 square foot distribution centre for servicing the company’s academic and biopharma customers in Europe.

“Bio-Techne is excited to expand our European operations with the addition of the Dublin facility,” said CEO Chuck Kummeth. “This new facility provides Bio-Techne additional support and resilience to its EMEA supply chain operations for years to come.”

IDA Ireland’s Michael Lohan said the investment is a vote of confidence in Ireland as a global centre of excellence for life sciences.

Photo (l-r): Kontex executives Michael Perez, Patrick O Callaghan, Pamela O’Brien, Cathal Slattery and Frank Renehan. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)