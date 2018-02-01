01 Feb 2018 | 12.18 pm

KonnectAgain, a Dublin-headquartered software startup, is to create 15 jobs and rebrand as Talivest. The new hires will bring the firm’s total headcount to 25.

Co-founded by Cork woman Jayne Ronayne (pictured) – daughter of Mainport Holdings CEO David Ronayne – the firm helps businesses reconnect with former employees. She worked with Helen Flynn to establish KonnectAgain, which was originally pitched at third-level institutions.

Alumni signed into the KonnectAgain platform through a social media profile and then got access to a landing page with info on fellow alumni, university news and campaigns, etc.

Jane and Helen subsequently pivoted the online platform towards the corporate market, retooling the KonnectAgain portal as a way for businesses to connect up with former employees. That version of the platform was launched in April 2016.

Now rebranded as Talivest, the ‘employee lifecycle platform’ startup has offices in Dublin, New York and Lisbon. According to Jayne, the rebrand reflects her firm’s more extended services, which include data provision for companies relating to the employment and departure of their staff.

Fundraiser

Talivest also announced that it had closed a recent fundraiser that included investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, Cpl founder Anne Heraty and Charlie Songhurst, investor and former senior executive in Microsoft.

KonnectAgain previously raised around €1m, including €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland. PCH founder Liam Casey and Google Ireland boss Ronan Harris are also fans; between them, they invested €105,000. “Employees hold a huge amount of power when it comes to a company’s reputation,” said Jayne. “They’re leaving reviews on Glassdoor and telling their friends what their former company was really like.

“Organisations are now seeing the value of capturing feedback earlier, and making changes to their company culture. That’s one of the things we allow them to do in our platform.”

Jayne also contended that the ‘job for life’ is dead. “The gig economy is growing, especially with entrepreneurial Generation Z candidates entering the workforce. It’s a challenge to attracting great talent, but it’s also an opportunity to form a lasting brand connection that starts when a new hire walks through the door, and continues long after the employee has left.”

Konnect Again Holdings Limited booked a profit of €99,000 in 2016, according to its most recent account filings. The firm’s debtor book was worth €776,000 and it had year-end net worth of €365,000.