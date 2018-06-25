25 Jun 2018 | 02.21 pm

Kogii, an early stage startup that has developed a smart bike light, has won the 2018 UCD Start-up Stars programme.

The winning startup was founded by Karl Roe, Andrea Pignanelli and Callan Eldon. The Kogii light is attached to a cyclist’s seatpost and uses motion sensing to detect braking. When it does, it behaves like a car brake light to assist drivers in understanding a cyclist’s intentions

Depending on ambient lighting conditions, the brightness of the light will also changes to maximise the visibility of the cyclist.

In addition, Kogii incorporates proximity sensors to actively monitor surrounding vehicles. When vehicles come within a dangerous range of the cyclist, the light will dynamically flash to alert drivers of potential danger and improve their visibility or awareness of the cyclist.

The team plans to use the data acquired from the light’s sensors to develop interactive visualisation maps to show dangerous cycling zones at differing times of the day.

Co-founder Roe is completing his PhD in UCD in the area of sensors and middleware. Andrea Pignanelli, a UCD alumnus, is working as a software engineer with a Dublin tech firm, while DIT graduate Callan Eldon is working full-time as an electronic engineer with Kogii.

The team secured a €3,000 cash prize as winners of the UCD competition, which was sponsored by AIB, Arthur Cox, Goodbody Stockbrokers and Xilinx. Launched four years ago, the UCD Start-up Stars competition supports UCD students working on startup companies.

“Every road is unique, and as a result, data needs to be gathered and analysed to evaluate why specific roads are potentially more dangerous than others,” said Roe. “With Kogii, cyclists will be able to purchase a smart light to improve their visibility and safety.”

Andrea Pignanelli said that the next step for Kogii is to refine the prototype and launch a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter.

Tom Flanagan, UCD director of enterprise and commercialisation, congratulated the Kogii team. “During the last four weeks, this group of talented, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial students were able to leverage our startup expertise and network to further develop and refine their ideas.”

Photo (l-r): Karl Roe, Andrea Pignanelli and Callan Eldon. (Pic: Nick Bradshaw, Fotonic)