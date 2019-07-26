Knowledge Transfer Creates 30 Companies Per Year

26 Jul 2019 | 11.56 am

Knowledge Transfer Ireland says that there has been a strong performance in achieving its objectives during 2018, with industry research collaboration up 33% and the number of spin-outs formed up 42%.

KTI is the state body that works to make it easier for businesses to access publicly-funded research. It is part of Enterprise Ireland and aims to maximise the extent to which state-funded technology, ideas and expertise get into the hands of business to drive innovation.

Its fifth annual survey, it says, points to solid increases in levels of licensing activity, spin-out company formation and new products reaching the market.

Some of the key findings in the survey were:

1,820 live research collaborations with industry at year end, an increase of 38% on 2017

124 patent filings, with universities accounting for 76%

33 new products and services launched to the market, up from 24 in 2017

30 new spin-out companies created, up from 21 in 2017

80% of collaboration agreements were signed with Irish companies.

There was a 33% increase in licences, option agreements and assignment agreements in 2018, the highest number since the survey began. Three out of four were signed with Irish companies, of which 6o% were with Irish SMEs. Most of the licences were for patents and software.

KTI claims there are 30 new companies spinning out from Irish research each year. The organisation counts 119 active spin-outs (at least three years since formation) in operation at the end of 2018, primarily in the ICT , health and medtech sectors.

Director Alison Campbell said: “This year’s results show that we have developed a strong platform for knowledge transfer in Ireland, that is continuing to mature and evolve. The survey findings confirm the value that enterprise places on accessing Irish research and expertise to drive innovation, and the upwards trend in repeat engagements reflects the quality of that experience.

“We also see a continuing move in 2018 from a transactional model between research and industry that requires negotiations for each new project, towards a relationship model, leading to the accelerated translation of research into products.”

Universities are recipients of substantial R&D public funding through Science Foundation Ireland, which had a budget of €188 million in 2018. Around €90m of SFI’s spend in 2018 went towards five new research centres.

SFI says its clients were involved in 897 regional industry collaborations, 500 of which were with multinational companies and 390 with SMEs, and that almost 75% of its academic to academic collaborations were international.

• The Review and Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey is available on the KTI website.

Photo: Alison Campbell with Paul O’Toole, CEO, Higher Education Authority. (Pic: Paul Sherwood/SON Photography)