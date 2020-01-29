Knotel Increases Flexible Workspace Footprint

29 Jan 2020 | 12.01 pm

Flexible workspace provider Knotel has added 17,500 sq ft of space to its offering in Dublin and has signed cloud and internet intelligence firm ThousandEyes as a tenant in its existing space.

Savills handled the transactions for Knotel, with the acquisition of 8,785 sq ft at the Bloodstone Building on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and 8,666 sq ft at Ashford House on Tara Street (pictured), bringing Knotel’s total space in Dublin to 25,400 sq ft.

ThousandEyes will be joining Ivy Technology, which is taking up occupation of the penthouse floor in Riverview House later this month.

Head of European expansion Frank Zom said: ““Our entry to the Irish market is based upon customer demand, and the growing maturity of Dublin’s commercial real estate market. We look forward to providing our tailored and scalable workplace platform to new and existing customers in Dublin, aligned with their business and property needs”.

Set up in 2016, the company has workspace on offer in Amsterdam, New York, London, San Francisco, and São Paulo, and last year expanded to Los Angeles, Paris, Boston, Frankfurt, and Washington DC. Its strategy is to match international supply with enterprise needs, and its demand-first approach meant it had already signed up clients in the latter four cities.

Knotel said it has “significant and long-term plans for growth in Ireland, having experienced significant demand for its current offering”.