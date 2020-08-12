Knight Frank Adds Residential Capital Markets Team

12 Aug 2020 | 10.42 am

Property consultancy Knight Frank has created a new Residential Capital Markets team that will focus on the residential investment sector.

the new Irish team will be led by Tim MacMahon, who joins the firm from his previous role as head of residential capital markets at CBRE.

Knight Frank partner James Meagher said: ‘We believe that the residential capital markets sector will dominate the investment market for the coming years, and we made the easy decision to set up a dedicated team.

“It has been the fastest growing capital markets sector in Ireland and indeed globally for the past decade. We are delighted to welcome Tim MacMahon on board and to have Tim leading the team, given his position as one the market’s leading specialists.”

MacMahon added: “Residential investment on an institutional scale will be a key part of delivering suitable housing to a severely under-supplied market. The international investment community look at Ireland as one of the strongest growth markets in EMEA and in a post-Covid market this sector will remain very attractive.”

Based in London, Knight Frank has c.18,000 people operating from 523 offices in 60 countries. The group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to developers, investors and corporate tenants.

Photo: James Meagher (left) and Tim MacMahon