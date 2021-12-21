Klearcom Raises €800,000 Funding

21 Dec 2021 | 09.57 am

Waterford-based SaaS company Klearcom has raised €800,000 in funding via an investment round led by DBIC Ventures which it says will finance expansion into the US market and add 30 or more to its headcount.

DBIC has invested €300,000 from its latest early-stage fund, launched in 2019.

Klearcom operates in the global interactive voice response assurance market. Organisations with large customer bases use IVR systems to route and prioritise incoming calls, but any glitch in the process can lead to lost customers and therefore revenues.

Klearcom says it automates tests for large multinationals “to ensure seamless customer interactions with their IVR systems across all geographies”.

Chief executive Liam Dunne said: “The speed at which technology is evolving has meant that customer experience is a huge focus for businesses. Yet they have a blind spot when it comes to IVR performance and, as a result, they are losing valuable customers. Klearcom replicates the customer experience and raises a flag when there is an issue.

“The investment from DBIC Ventures is truly accelerating the company and it has allowed us to expand our board with the addition of Colm O’Sullivan. Together with the rest of the DBIC Ventures team, he is bringing us the international expertise and experience to become one of the largest, most successful SaaS companies in Ireland in the next four years.”

The funding will support Klearcom as it prepares to open an office in the US next year in addition to its Waterford HQ and a satellite office in Ahmedabad, India. As it expands, Klearcom expects to grow to a team of over 50 people by year-end 2023.

The roles, the majority of which will be Waterford-based, will be in areas including sales, R&D, machine learning, AI and operations.

Other contributors to the investment round were the Halo Business Angel Network (€250,000) and taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland (€250,000).

Photo: Mark Rohan (left) and Liam Dunne (centre) of Klearcom with Colm O’Sullivan of DBIC Ventures.