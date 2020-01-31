Kinsale Accountants Offer Digital Hub Office Space

31 Jan 2020 | 12.09 pm

People in Kinsale who might need a hot desk with decent WiFi and good office facilities can now have their wish for as little as €20 per day, thanks to a new digital hub opened by accountants Fitzgerald & Partners.

According to principal Cormac Fitzgerald, the new co-working space has good WiFi and good coffee, is well located in Kinsale town centre, and can accommodate up to 15 hot desks with meeting room facilities on tap.

Fitzgerald said: “Digital hubs and co-working spaces have become a popular choice, and popular in an innovative way for towns to grow and prosper. Now, somebody can work and live in Kinsale without having to commute to Cork city, for example.”

Fitzgerald & Partners is a CPA accountancy firm that deals in audit, tax and advisory and works with SMEs and entrepreneurs to help them set up, get established and grow, he added.

The new Fitzgerald Business Centre offers an immediate setup from €300 per month, including a dedicated desk, wifi, and the use of meeting rooms, a training space, and breakout rooms.

Fitzgerald added: “The co-working space is of particular interest to companies ranging from a one-person operation to a staff of five to 10 people. It is a welcome addition to Kinsale and provides dynamic innovative, flexible working space.

“It’s Kinsale’s first such location and should help entice startups, SMEs and even multinational companies to the area. Since opening, a number of new businesses will be starting up shortly in the heart of Kinsale, bringing jobs and vibrancy to the Kinsale town centre, an expansion of real, tangible value, and represents a vote of confidence in Kinsale as an enterprising town.”

The centre is laid out on the first floor of the firm’s offices, with a total of 20 desks along with the other facilities.

Fitzgerald & Partners are not new to promoting the town and seeking to attract new businesses to the area. The company has previously published an e-book called Doing Business in Kinsale that’s available here, aimed at selling the town’s attractions to entrepreneurs and established companies.