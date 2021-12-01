Kingspan Signs On For F1 Sponsorship

01 Dec 2021 | 12.52 pm

Cavan building insulation specialist Kingspan has become the first Irish plc to partner with a Formula 1 team.

Kingspan will chair a newly formed Sustainability Working Group designed to help the Mercedes Petronas team meet its sustainability targets.

In return, Kingspan branding will be on the cars driven by Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team has set a target of reducing CO2 emissions in its operations by 50% by 2022.

Gene Murtagh, CEO of Kingspan Group, commented: “Two of the great challenges of our age are decarbonising transport and decarbonising the built environment.

“Kingspan and the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team share a determination to rise to these challenges through technology, innovation and teamwork. I am excited about bringing that message to an audience of 500 million Formula One fans.”

Photo: Gene Murtagh (left) and Toto Wolff, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team