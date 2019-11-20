Kingspan Shows Off Futuristic Office Spaces

20 Nov 2019 | 02.25 pm

Building technology company Kingspan has opened a new innovation centre in Co Cavan to support its global operations.

The 21,000 sq ft IKON centre has been built entirely from Kingspan products and is intended to act both as the test and development centre for the next generation of Kingspan products and services, and also to offer visitors a glimpse into the building world of tomorrow.

Dublin’s Millimetre Design worked with Kingspan to combine technology, engineering, material science, and imagination, with extensive use of shapes, dynamic lines, and sharp contrasts “which encourage meeting, interaction, discussion and collaboration”.

Says Kingspan: “The light tunnel connecting the IKON building to Kingspan headquarters is devoid of right angles, instead using slopes and angles, lighting and AV to create a unique sensory experience, further encouraging abstract thinking.”

Head of innovation Mike Stenson said: “This building and its spectacular design represents our committed team and the innovative products and services that will be delivered from IKON.

“Millimetre Design clearly delighted in every aspect of this exciting and exceptional project. Together we have delivered a stunning space in which we are extremely proud to showcase our products and our developments on an international stage.”

A ‘Performance Wall’ is designed to explain Kingspan’s range of products. This uses augmented reality to educate visitors through the use of 3D holographic displays, while a raised observatory, the ‘Skywalk Platform’, offers visitors a 180 degree view of the R&D floor.

Millimetre Design managing director Ronan Holohan stated: “We wanted to create a space that reflected Kingspan’s commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. We immersed ourselves in what technology could bring to the design and rather than the project being ‘design led’ we made it ‘technology led’.

“The end result is a space that is both highly functional, aesthetically pleasing and technologically advanced.”