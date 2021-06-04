Killybegs Fishermen Win Court Row With Regulator

04 Jun 2021 | 12.47 pm

The High Court has found against the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) for its failure to approve a new conveyor belt fish weighing system at Killybegs.

Judicial review proceedings were taken jointly by the Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation and Pelagic Weighing Services Ltd in response to the SFPA’s refusal to consider and determine the application for approval of the ‘Flowscales’ built on the pier in Killybegs at a cost of €409,000.

In his ruling, Justice Garrett Simons stated: “The Sea Fisheries Protection Authority has acted ultra vires by continuing to withhold approval for the pier-side weighing facility at Killybegs Port by reference to the ‘ownership’ concerns raised by the European Commission. There is no legal basis for these concerns and SFPA has not sought to argue otherwise.”

In Killybegs, mackerel and herring have since 2013 been subject to a specific weighing regime allowing transport after landing to nearby fishing processors where they are then weighed in licenced factory premises on certified Flowscale systems.

In December 2019, the SFPA indicated its intention to monitor landings by obliging pelagic fishery products landed to be weighed on landing over the pierside weighbridge at Killybegs port.

Until then such ‘full monitors’ of landings had been done by supervising weighing over the relevant factory flowscales.

According to KFO, this new approach by the SFPA caused serious concern in the local industry due to the damage and losses which weighing over the pierside weighbridge caused to fishing vessel owners and fish buyers and processors.

KFO chief executive Seán O’Donoghue commented: “We had put on record on numerous occasions that we were outraged that an SFPA diktat to unilaterally impose a new policy of unpacking and weighing fish on the pier before repacking and ultimately spoiling the fish could have been considered without any advance notice. This led to us having to take legal recourse on the matter.

“Fundamentally, this is about landing and processing catch as efficiently and expediently as possible to ensure the fish is fresh and ready for market thereby allowing our members to make a living. We are very pleased that our position has been vindicated and that such a comprehensive ruling was reached.”

The judge indicated that he was minded to award costs against the state body, though recoverable costs should be confined to one set of costs, as the two applicants shared the same legal representation.