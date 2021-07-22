Kilkenny Design Unveils Virtual Reality Store

22 Jul 2021 | 11.28 am

Craft and design retailer Kilkenny Design has launched a virtual reality store that enables customers to browse inside the shop from their own homes.

The retailer maintains that the project is the first of its kind in the Irish market.

The initiative was launched on the back of a spike in online traffic to the kilkennyshop.com website since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emer McCarthy of Kilkenny Design commented: “Covid has changed how we shop, and, in response we have established a really strong omni-channel presence. Our virtual store gives our customers a new way of connecting to our in-store retail experience anytime they want and from anywhere they like.”

The design and layout of the virtual store is inspired by retailer’s Nassau Street location.

Customers can view the virtual store using desktop or mobile browsers where they can access product details and make purchases. Alternatively they can use a VR headset such as Oculus or Google Cardboard to browse the shop in 3D but without the ability to access product information or make purchases.

McCarthy said that while research on the virtual store had begun pre-Covid, the pandemic accelerated the move towards offering an alternative to bricks-and-mortar retail.

“We will be watching carefully in the months ahead, keeping a close eye on the analytics and using the data to learn and inform how we move forward with our wider e-commerce strategy,” McCarthy added.