Kilkea Castle Adapts To Virtual Conferences

09 Sep 2020 | 09.59 am

Virtual conferencing is coming to Kilkea Castle in Kildare following the hotel’s partnership with agency Mavrix to introduce the facility to its new conference centre.

According to the hotel, Mavrix’s virtual events “are a turnkey communication and engagement solution with interactive applications, in a virtual environment that transform regular meetings into unforgettable experiences”.

The virtual conference system can provide all meeting types — town halls, conferences, staff training, employee engagement and company updates — with solutions to suit Covid-19 restrictions. Those attending can join the events from their homes or offices.

Director of sales Adrian Mooney said: “For us this partnership yet again signifies that Kilkea Castle is at the forefront when it comes to catering for our corporate clients. It is important for us to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our clients and our partnership with Mavrix signifies this.”

Kilkea Castle is an hour’s drive from Dublin and opened its new conference centre last year. “The centre is suitable for both large conferences and smaller, more intimate meetings, with a dedicated pre-conference area, and a number of breakout and syndicate rooms,” according to the hotel.

According to Mavrix, the single space experience delivers a series of live, or on-demand presentations organised by categories. Live presentations can be presented in a number of different formats. Notes synced to video are available for download after the session. “This option works best for town halls and company updates or announcements,” said Mavrix creative director Mark Corrigan.

“The immersive experience package has multiple event spaces to explore,” he added. “It emulates a physical conference, with event spaces, sponsorship opportunities, programmed sessions and engagement tools, and private networking areas. This option is perfect for company conferences or a sales kick-off.”

Key features of the Kilkea Castle studio include a 16ft x 10ft built-in screen, Panasonic 7000 Lumen Laser Vision Projector, the ability to transform the background into different virtual environments at the click of a switch, and the ability to host multiple participants on-stage remotely.