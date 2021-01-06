06 Jan 2021 | 11.41 am

Kia Motors is celebrating the New Year with a corporate revamp, unveiling a new logo and global brand slogan. The company’s new slogan is ‘Movement that inspires’.

The carmaker says the revamp signifies its “bold transformation and all-new brand purpose”.

“The introduction of the new logo represents Kia’s ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry, by revamping nearly all facets of its business,” the company said.

The logo has been developed to resemble a handwritten signature, the idea being to sign off on the new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers via future products and services.

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display. This set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously’. The dazzling display can be seen below:

“The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence,” said the automaker. “The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and what it offers customers.”

President and chief executive Ho Sung Song added: “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

The new logo follows the announcement of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ long-term business strategy which is focused on popularising electric vehicles.

The company has 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, selling around three million vehicles a year. Kia Motors Europe covers 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus.