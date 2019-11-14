Keywords Studios Tops At Sandyford Awards

14 Nov 2019 | 11.08 pm

Video games company Keywords Studios has been named Company of the Year at the Sandyford Business District awards. Entries in 13 categories were whittled down by a judging panel, with the winners announced at a function in Leopardstown Racecourse.

Keywords Studios provides services to the worldwide video games industry. The Keywords Studios operation in Sandyford is owned by UK public company, Keywords Studios plc. The group has 50 studios in 40 cities worldwide.

The Irish company, Keywords International, led by Dave Broderick, had turnover of €36m in 2017, up from €26m the year before, according to filings. Activity spans localisation, localisation testing and art creation. Employment increased to 280 people in 2017 from 184 in 2016, and average staff pay was €30,000.

The company paid a €13m dividend to its UK parent in 2017.

Business district chief executive Conor Battigan commented: “Keywords Studios are well deserved winners, not just for achieving outstanding business success this year but also for their commitment and dedication to the employees and the wider business community here in Sandyford.

“The awards have rounded off another successful year for the Sandyford Business District, which continues to expand and attract leading Irish SMEs, as well as some of the world’s most successful multinationals.”

Photo: Gerry Cleary of Keywords Studios with CPL’s Ciaran Bergin (left), minister Josepha Madigan and Sharon Scally. (Pic: Julien Behal)

CATEGORY WINNERS