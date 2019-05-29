Key Collections Opens Rathgar Guesthouse

29 May 2019 | 09.36 am

Irish hospitality firm The Key Collections has opened a new Georgian guesthouse in Rathgar. Previously known as Abrae Court Guesthouse, the facility has been completely refurbished.

No 9 Rathgar has 24 en-suite rooms, available from €40 per room per night.

Earlier this year The Key Collections agreed a long-term lease to operate Barnacles Hostel Temple Bar in January. Barnacles is currently being refurbished, which will see the 177-bed hostel change to a 45-bedroom property. Work on Barnacles is due to be completed this summer.

The Key Collections operates five hotels and three guesthouses in Dublin. Its portfolio includes Hotel St. George, The Camden Hotel and The Gate Hotel in Dublin, along with The Exhibitionist Hotel in South Kensington in London. It also operates apartments across Dublin city.

The business is owned by Cathriona (Nina) Gillett and Sheila O’Riordan, who separately managed hotel consultancies before joining up in 2011.

Filed accounts for operating company Roomyield Hospitality Ltd show the company had turnover of €22.5m in 2017, up 22%, and booked a net profit of €1.2m. The two directors shared €647,000 in salaries and €88,000 in pension payments.