Kevin O’Leary Group Adds Suzuki Franchise

21 Apr 2021 | 09.27 am

Cork car dealership and forecourt retailer Kevin O’Leary Group has signed a new partnership deal with Suzuki Automotive, which will begin in June this year.

Kevin O’Leary Group, which has been in business for 58 years and has retail motor locations in Bandon and Clonmel, also operates Opel and Honda franchises. The company employs more than 150 people.

Group director Kevin O’Leary said that despite a challenging year for the motor industry owing to the Covid pandemic, his business was committed to further growth and expansion.

“Suzuki have a strong customer base in Cork and are one of the top ten manufacturers in the world. They also remain positioned as a very stylish and affordable brand. This is a great opportunity for us and we are delighted to welcome Suzuki to its new home in Cork,” O’Leary added.

A newly renovated seven-car showroom due for reopening by the Kevin O’Leary Group will also include a dedicated Suzuki customer lounge, while the indoor handover area will also be a first for Suzuki customers in Cork.

Declan Maguire, Suzuki Ireland’s commercial manager, said that the new partnership will further assist loyal Suzuki customers in Cork. “We look forward to working together over the coming years as our brand enhances the choice of full hybrid cars and SUVs,” he continued.

Turnover for Kevin O’Leary Group in 2019 fell slightly year on year to €45.6m. It booked a profit of €2.1m and had net worth of €21m.

Commenting on 2020’s performance, O’Leary said that lockdowns had made it a challenging year, but the group had adapted and improvised, developing a more efficient and online-focused approach to car sales.

“We’ve had to become much quicker and dynamic with online enquiries and we’ve been utilising personalised videos to send to our prospective customers. We notice that customers currently enquiring about cars tend to be serious buyers and we need to be very engaged when it comes to their interest.”

O’Leary added that he is anticipating a strong summer for car sales and is optimistic ahead of a full reopening.

Kevin O’Leary Group is run by John and Kevin O’Leary, and operates in the motor sales, motor repairs and contract fleet management business. The group has also further developed its retail Centra food stores and forecourt businesses as well as other property investment interests.

Photo: Kevin O’Leary (left) and Declan Maguire (Pic: Jim Coughlan)