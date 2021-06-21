Kerry To Acquire Niacet For €853m

21 Jun 2021 | 08.45 am

Kerry Group has reached agreement to acquire Hare Topco, trading as Niacet Corp, for €853m ($1,015m) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Niacet is a global market leader in technologies for processed food preservatives. Kerry said Niacet is differentiated by its proprietary drying and granulation process technologies in its key market categories of Bakery, Meat and Pharma. The business has customers in over 75 countries and manufacturing sites in Niagara Falls (USA) and Tiel (The Netherlands).

For 2021 Niacet is expected to have pro forma annualised revenue of c.$220m and EBITDA of c.$66m. The transaction value represents an implied EV/EBITDA multiple of x15.4 excluding synergies.

Following the acquisition, Niacet will be integrated into Kerry’s global food protection and preservation platform.

The addition of Niacet’s complementary capabilities will enhance Kerry’s food protection and preservation strategy to offer new products and technologies in a broader market, the company stated..

Kerry said synergies are expected to enable the Niacet business to significantly outperform the market and deliver at least mid-to-high single digit volume growth.

Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon (pictured) commented: “The acquisition of Niacet’s complementary product portfolio significantly advances our sustainable nutrition ambition. Niacet is a business with market leading positions, differentiated technologies and a strong and highly experienced management team.”

Niacet CEO Kelly Brannen stated: “We are proud of the rich heritage we have built in Niacet, dating back to when my family purchased Niacet in 1978. This transaction affirms the reputation we have developed as a trusted industry leader with a long-dated track record of making the highest quality products in the market.

“In partnership with SK Capital, we have strengthened and grown the company substantially, while establishing the next phase of Niacet’s growth. We view the sale to Kerry as a perfect fit. It will allow Niacet to grow at a much faster rate and sell in new markets around the world. ”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3 subject to regulatory approvals. Kerry says the transaction will be funded via a combination of existing liquidity and a dedicated bridge facility.

The bridge facility will be repaid out of proceeds from the sale of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business for c.€819m, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pic: RollingNews.ie