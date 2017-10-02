Kerry Milk Suppliers Certified Under Origin Green

02 Oct 2017 | 02.07 pm

Kerry Group has achieved 100% certification of its milk suppliers in Ireland under an Origin Green assurance scheme, which means that all its 3,300 milk suppliers come under the internationally accredited scheme.

Developed by Bord Bia, the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) was launched in December 2013 aspart of Origin Green, the world’s first national food sustainability programme. A founder member of Origin Green, Kerry has become the first major milk processor to achieve complete certification under SDAS for its entire Irish milk pool.

SDAS is a quality and sustainability programme that independently audits performance at farm level every 18 months. The audit, says the company, “will satisfy Kerry’s longstanding requirements on quality, food safety and traceability at farm level”, while the evaluation of performance on sustainability criteria such as environmental management, animal health and welfare, pasture management, and health and safety will now help to ensure more sustainable production.

Kerry’s suppliers are based in the south-west and provide the company with over 1.2 billion litres of milk annually. Using a natural grass based production system, they are already considered to be among the most sustainable producers.

The audit process also determines a carbon footprint for each farm using an accredited foot-printing model. With feedback provided to the farmer directly, the process helps to monitor environmental impacts and supports ongoing improvement, says Kerry Group.

Incoming chief executive Edmond Scanlon said: “It is increasingly important that we can demonstrate to customers and consumers that their food is safely and sustainably produced. Kerry’s heritage lies in processing the highest quality, natural, grass fed dairy and the achievement of SDAS certification by all our milk suppliers is an important part of the group’s broader sustainability goals.”

Photo (l-r): Agriculture minister Michael Creed, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy, milk supplier Declan Finn, and Edmond Scanlon, CEO Designate of Kerry Group. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography)