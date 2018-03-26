Kerry Group To Sponsor Special Olympics

26 Mar 2018 | 02.58 pm

Kerry Group has agreed a two-year partnership with Special Olympics, which will include supporting Irish athletes and teams at the 2019 Special Olympics Summer World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Over the next two years, many of Kerry Group’s 24,000 employees will volunteer in Special Olympics programmes, to include a mix of event-based volunteering and skill-based opportunities. National and internal fundraising initiatives will support the team of athletes and volunteers who will attend the 2019 games.

The partnership programme will focus on three areas: employee volunteering, employee fundraising and support for the organisation’s athlete leadership programme. The partnership initially will involve Kerry employees from Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Poland, with Kerry employees from across the globe having opportunities to get involved later.

Special Olympics chief executive Mary Davis said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kerry Group for the next two years. Kerry Group is an ideal partner for Special Olympics, as the organisation’s DNA very much focuses on championing rights and equality for all individuals.

“As our athletes face immense challenges in their everyday lives, we are delighted that Kerry is taking up the challenge of inclusion, through this partnership. We know this partnership will have an immense impact on our athletes and our programmes. On behalf of Special Olympics, I want to thank Kerry Group, and we look forward to a very fruitful and successful partnership.”

Kerry Group chief executive Edmund Scanlon added: “As the world’s largest taste and nutrition company and a major consumer foods organisation, we are committed to supporting the local communities that we operate in.

“Special Olympics has been working in the community supporting people with an intellectual disability for nearly 50 years, and I am delighted to have this opportunity to work closely with them and their wide network of athletes, families and volunteers. It is an organisation that has successfully opened the hearts and minds of the world to people with intellectual disabilities and created inclusive communities all over the world, and we look forward to working with them in several areas of our business over the next two years.”

Kerry Group will also support the Special Olympics’ Athlete Leadership programme. This will have a number of different elements, including supporting athletes through workshop and mentoring programmes, and supporting the development of workplace and leadership skills.

A number of events have already been arranged, including volunteer support at the 2018 Special Olympics Ireland Games (June 14-17), Special Olympics Great Britain Anniversary Games 2018, Stirling (August 9-13), Poland (June 9-12) and the Netherlands (8-10 June), the annual collection day this April in Ireland, and support efforts for local Special Olympics Clubs.

Photo: Mary Davis (left) and Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon with Marion McKeon, Naas Special Olympics. (Pic: Maxwell Photography)