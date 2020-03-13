Kerry Group To Invest €110m In US Factory

13 Mar 2020 | 12.18 pm

Kerry Group is to spend €110m developing a 360,000 sq ft food factory in Georgia in the United States, its largest ever capital investment.

According to the company, the factory will produce “integrated taste and nutrition solutions” to help customers meet growing consumer demand in the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets.

The new plant in Rome, Georgia, will use 100% renewable electricity and will have other sustainable initiatives including zero waste to landfill, bulk receiving and energy efficient equipment.

North America chief executive Gerry Behan said: “North America is our largest market, and as such it is fitting that it is here that we announce our largest ever capital expenditure investment. This new facility will be one of the most advanced and modern food manufacturing facilities in the world.

“The consumer-led food revolution and the world’s environmental challenges are driving accelerated change and reshaping the entire food industry. World-class facilities, such as this one in Georgia, combined with our technology portfolio and our fantastic people, allow us to co-create with our customers to produce tasty and nutritious food products that meet changing consumer demand.”

Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by early 2021. This will more than double the production capacity of the existing site.

Georgia Governor Brian P Kemp added: “Kerry Group has been an excellent employer in Floyd County for some time, providing high-quality jobs to hardworking Georgians.

“As the No 1 state for business seven years running, our existing industries are integral to our economic success. I am thrilled that a global industry leader like Kerry Group is doubling down on its investment in Georgia and further strengthening our state’s relationship with Ireland.”

Photo: Gerry Gropp CEO Edmond Scanlon