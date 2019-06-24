Kerry Group Opens New Facility In India

24 Jun 2019 | 10.00 am

Kerry Group has officially opened its new €20m production facility in India. The 40,600 sq. m. facility is located in the industrial city of Tumkur in southern India, 120km from Bangalore.

This is Kerry Group’s fourth big investment in India, having first entered the market in 2011. The firm said that the new facility supports 150 new jobs in factory management and production, with further expansion and an additional 150 jobs planned when running at full capacity.

“Our Tumkur facility will enable Kerry to offer a broader range of technologies, and more comprehensive scientific research and innovation and application expertise across Kerry’s Taste and Beverage Systems, to our customers with unrivalled speed,” said Scott Scharinger, Kerry’s VP and general manager, south-west Asia.

The Tumkur facility is equipped with energy-efficient LED technology and maximises natural light to reduce energy consumption. Utilities make use of solar power, and the site has been constructed with capacity to deliver more of its future energy needs from renewable sources.

The site also operates as zero waste to landfill, with waste volumes segregated and sent for recycling and recovery of resources.

Brian McElduff, Irish ambassador to India, officially opened Kerry Group’s Tumkur facility. “The investment serves as a welcome vote of confidence in India, and further supports growing business relations and bi-lateral trade between the two countries,” he said.

Activities at the official inauguration included a traditional welcome and lamp lighting, a ribbon cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a stone plaque.

Photo: (l-r) Scott Scharinger, Brian McElduff, Kerry Group chairman Phlip Toomey and John Savage, president and CEO of Kerry Group APMEA