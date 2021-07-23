Kerry Food Hub Expands Innovation Centre

23 Jul 2021 | 12.55 pm

Kerry Food Hub is to expand its existing operation in the village of Firies from 4,000 sq ft to 14,000 sq ft, backed by significant taxpayer funding from Enterprise Ireland.

The food innovation centre now operates four 1,000 sq ft units which provide startup entrepreneurs and small but growth-oriented food businesses the opportunity to expand and develop via access to quality food-production facilities.

The new investment, amounting to €2m, will increase the number of units from four to 14, with employment growing from the present 35 to 100 direct jobs and an estimated 62 indirect local jobs.

The not-for-profit community project was the vision of local farmer David Gleeson, who started a group of local social entrepreneurs with the aim of enhancing employment opportunities in the region and make the community it serves a better place to live.

According to Gleeson: “This investment in the local economy signifies confidence in the indigenous artisan industry of Ireland. Nurturing and developing embryonic food production talent to a point where that same talent can move onto bigger and better things is our goal.

“Without support from Enterprise Ireland this expansion project may not have been realised. In addition, this initiative has been supported by the local community, North East West Kerry Development, Kerry County Council, Kerry Group and Clann Credo. This investment will ensure the hub acts as a key source of employment within a local community that has experienced significant population growth but has lacked economic development.”

As well as the incubator units, the hub also developed an online B2B Artisan Marketplace which connects hospitality providers with local artisan producers.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy added: “We see this as a launch pad for innovative indigenous artisan food companies, allowing them to lay the foundations for a successful business with the aim of scaling up and expanding into international markets. Additionally, the development of the Artisan Market online platform is a really innovative approach to linking artisan producers with buyers in hotels and restaurants in Killarney.”

The village of Firies is near Kerry Airport and roughly halfway between Tralee and Killarney.