Kernel Capital Leads Kianda Funding Round

18 Oct 2021 | 08.58 am

Kernel Capital, through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund, has announced €1.3m investment in Kianda Technologies.

The investment was effected in June 2021. Taxpayers also participated in the funding round through a €300,000 investment by Enterprise Ireland.

Founded in 2016 by Osvaldo and Derya Sousa, Kianda has created a cloud-based automation platform that allows users, with or without coding skills, to digitise and streamline their business processes.

The company claims over 25,000 users, and international clients including Deme Group, Mercury, Uniphar and Aji Bio Pharma.

Kernel Capital said the surge in remote working has accelerated the adoption of low-code/no-code development technologies, a market which Gartner estimates is growing in excess of 20% per annum.

Derya Sousa commented: “Our vision is to grow our company and become a market leader in no-code development market. Our motto is ‘we are makers’, and we want to empower people with or without tech skills to become makers like us and address their digitalisation needs themselves.”

Niall Olden, managing partner, Kernel Capital, stated: “Kianda is a company on a positive growth trajectory with an excellent product, strong team and blue-chip clients based in the UK, US, Belgium and Australia.

“The achievements of the company to date are impressive, and this new funding will ensure the expansion of the team and greater resources for enhanced product development.”

Niall McEvoy, manager of the agency’s ICT HPSU arm, stated: “Kianda is a great example of an innovative early stage startup that has grasped an emerging market opportunity. The continuous drive towards digitisation offers significant potential for Kianda to scale and disrupt across multiple sectors.”

Kernel Capital was advised by RDJ, and Kianda Technologies by FOD Solicitors.

Photo: Derya Sousa and Osvaldo Sousa. (Pic: Andres Poveda)