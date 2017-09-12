Kennedy Wilson Launches Clancy Quay Phase II

12 Sep 2017 | 02.56 pm

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson has launched Phase II of its Clancy Quay development, a rented residential development with 423 existing units on the site of the former Clancy Barracks in Islandbridge.

Phase II consists of an additional 163 new houses and apartments, arranged in both converted former army barracks and in new buildings.

Phase I completed in 2008 and comprises 423 fully furnished apartments. Kennedy Wilson has also submitted a planning application to add a further 259 new units over the remaining 2.8-acre Phase III site.

On-site amenities include meeting rooms, office pods, games room, catering kitchen, fitness centre, playground, and underground parking.

Peter Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Kennedy Wilson Europe said: “Clancy Quay offers a highly desirable residence within close proximity to Dublin’s city centre, with an unparalleled level of resident amenities not seen at other properties in the Dublin rental market.

The launch of Phase II is a key milestone in the development’s progress and on completion of both Phase II and future Phase III Clancy Quay will be the largest rented residential scheme in Ireland with 845 units by 2020. With a multifamily portfolio of almost 2,000 units in Ireland, Kennedy Wilson remains committed to investing and growing its portfolio for the long-term.”