16 Jan 2018 | 09.38 am

Hayes solicitors has announced the appointment of Ken Casey as partner and head of its new dedicated corporate law department.

Casey joins the Dublin-based law firm with more than 25 years of experience in acting for domestic and international clients. Areas of expertise include corporate transactions, business law advisory and commercial agreements.

Casey was previously a senior corporate partner with William Fry. He is recognised in Best Lawyers 2018 under ‘The Best Lawyers in Ireland’ for work in corporate law and M&A law.

David Phelan, managing partner of Hayes solicitors, said that he was delighted to welcome Casey to his team. “His arrival boosts our corporate and commercial offering and brings a wealth of expertise to the team,” he added.

Hayes solicitors is a full-service law firm with 52 solicitors, including 18 partners.

Photo: Ken Casey (right) and David Phelan