22 May 2018 | 10.27 am

A new tech hub in Meath is hoping to attract startups and SMEs looking beyond the capital for lodgings. The Kells Tech Hub was officially launched by Meath County Council chairman Gerry O’Connor recently.

A two-year gestation period went into the development of the Kells Tech Hub. Funding for it came from the government’s Rural Economic Development Zone initiative (€275,000 received) and from Meath County Council (€120,000). The hub is located at the Kells Enterprise and Technology Centre, just off the M3.

The facility, which comprises more than 12,000 sq. ft, includes offices, co-working spaces, hot desks and meeting rooms. There is also a mini-conference and expo centre, several training spaces and a tech R&D lab.

The cost of €150 plus VAT per month includes broadband, energy, parking, locker, an assigned desk, and free tea/coffee and kitchen facilities.

The aims of the hub include supporting local businesses, fostering collaboration between businesses, state agencies and universities, and the provision of flexible workspace options for those keen to avoid long commutes to Dublin.

It is hoped that the Kells Tech Hub will also act as a landing hub for international businesses setting up bases in Ireland. The hub is pitching its close proximity to Dublin airport and port, as well as nearby universities, as among its advantages for startups.

Gary O’Meara, CEO of Meath Enterprise and project director of the Kells Tech Hub, said that it is a very unique project. “It seeks to support startups and SMEs to scale and go global by providing direct access to world-class entrepreneurship training and development programmes, and facilitating collaboration across a full spectrum of national and international government and state agencies, academic institutions and business leaders,” O’Meara added.

Meath politician and Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, also welcomed the Kells Tech Hub. “It is a highly innovative facility that will prove to be a sterling asset to SMEs as they begin on their business journeys,” she said.

Photo (l-r): Gary O’Meara, Orla Casey, Momentum Consulting; Keith Finglas, Innovation Delivery; Joe English, Meath LEO; and Mick Brougham, Enterprise Ireland