Keeping Alive The Founder’s Mentality

04 Apr 2018 | 11.44 am

Chris Zook is a partner in Bain & Company’s Boston office. During his more than 25 years at Bain, Zook has specialised in helping companies find new sources of profitable growth. He is the author of The Founder’s Mentality which is based on a decade-long study of companies in more than 40 countries.

The title of your latest book is The Founder’s Mentality. What is a founder’s mentality?

Today fewer than one in ten companies achieves more than a modest level of sustained, profitable growth over the course of a decade. Our research shows that the reason for the shortfalls in 80% of the cases is not due to lack of opportunity, lack of outside capital or, in most cases, totally unbeatable competitors.

Rather, 80% of the breakdowns in the marketplace trace to pre-existing conditions inside the company that could have been predicted, identified, and acted upon. These factors include failure to decide, failure to mobilize fast enough, inability to hire the right people, or the distortions of bureaucracy.

The founder’s mentality is a phrase we have used to describe the three most important elements within a company that allow it to break through these barriers to growth and be able internally to see opportunities, make bold decisions, mobilize, and adjust fast enough.

While researching for this book you interviewed scores of CEOs whose organisations were experiencing growth or profit ‘stall-out’. What was the cause of the ‘growth stall-out’?

We found that two thirds of major companies will stall out over the course of 15 years and fewer than one in five will regain their prior momentum. So if you are an established company, and your growth in revenues and profits stalls out for an extended period, you have a major problem.

In four out of five cases, the root cause of stall-out was internal to the company and controllable to management. The three main causes related to loss of focus in strategy and purpose, risk aversion and failure to innovate, and complexity of internal processes that slowed companies down and drew leaders further and further from the front line.

Last time I was in Ireland, I met a founder of a large food processing company. I asked him how much time he spent at the front line of the business, and he told me well over 50% of time, and that his favourite thing on the weekend was to go into the plants and talk to the maintenance crew working on the machines and the front line employees on weekend shifts. Such intellectual curiosity is what fuels innovation and role models humility and a sense of responsibility for the detail.

You also found only 20% of these organisations were able to renew profit growth. What were they doing differently in the renewal process?

Most businesses were not able to renew themselves. Three out of four of those that did renew required a change in CEO and some of the leadership team. The three common themes were – a return to a sharper ‘insurgent mission’ and focus (as occurred in the renewal of LEGO), a personal reconnection with the people at the front line of the business, and a drastic reduction in complexity of processes (a pillar of so many turnarounds by private equity firms that renew businesses).

Sometimes these organisations had to shrink to grow, cutting to their strong core, and reducing complexity dramatically. Apple is a great example of one place where that happened.

In the book you identify three key elements to keeping a founder’s mentality alive long after the original founder has left the business. What are these elements?

The three elements of The Founder’s Mentality are the best measures of the inner health of a company that we know. These are:

• The presence of a motivating insurgent mission that creates energy and focus at all levels of the company

• An owner’s mindset that leads to fast action and willingness to take responsibility for problems

• A front line obsession that leads to empowering front lie employees, customer intimacy and intellectual curiosity.

You are speaking at the Annual Sales Leaders Summit in Dublin on May 15. What should Sales Leaders be doing to influence and drive these three elements in their business?

Sales leaders are the ultimate front line of the business, yet our research often shows that organisations that begin to erode begin to erode first with the loyalty and energy of people at the front line, especially sales and service.

Moreover, research shows that most innovative ideas come from customers and the employees who work with them most closely. Usually the founder was the front line embodiment and often the first sales and service person before growth started and the costs of complexity and layers set in.

In the most sustainably successful organizations, sales leaders role model these traits of the founder’s mentality in the form of deep curiosity about the customers, a strong sense of responsibility for problems, and an intolerance of bureaucracy and things that slow and organization down from serving customers’ needs.

Sales people are the canary in the mines of organisations. Investing in them and giving them incentives to go the extra mile with customers, and to keep their ear on the ground for innovative ideas, is the key to great companies that stay innovative.

What advice would you give to Irish business leaders trying to avoid growth stall-out over the next 18 months?

My advice would be to use the three elements of The Founder’s Mentality as gauges of the internal health of your business. Discuss them. Measure them with surveys. Create feedback systems all the way to the front line that are fast and show people they are valued and heard.

Keep in mind your insurgent purpose and avoid becoming “just another bank, or just another restaurant, or just another law firm.” Stay differentiated and make sure your business is focused on what it does best and avoids the traps of complexity.

If I had one phrase to use it would be that “complexity is the silent killer of profitable growth”. Don’t fall into this trap.

