KeepAppy Raising Funds On Kickstarter

04 Jul 2019 | 01.13 pm

A personal mental wellness app developed by Aimée Louise Carton is to go live on crowd-funding platform Kickstarter as she seeks to raise funds for further development.

People will be able to advance order KeepAppy on Kickstarter from July 16.

According to Carton (pictured) , KeepAppy’s features are focused on empowering, educating and cultivating a wellness oriented lifestyle, allowing people to track all of the vitals that most impact on their wellbeing, increase self-awareness and engage in positive behaviour practices.

“The cornerstone of KeepAppy is on being functional, approachable and accessible for everyone, and it is targeted towards Gen Z and millennials who are smartphone oriented and have a high level of wellness awareness,” Carton stated.

“Our mission is to make wellness accessible and available, while also empowering, educating and cultivating wellness for all in a digital and innovative way. Through Kickstarter, we’re giving people the opportunity not just to support further expansion of the app in the coming months, which include mindfulness, community challenges and gameification features through our Keepies, but to become a champion of the KeepAppy movement.”

The app has three primary mechanisms:

Prevention (journaling, goal setting, medical pill reminder, period tracker)

Growth (mood tracking, individualised content, gratitude diary)

Care (geo-specific partnered helplines).

The Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise €27,590, and peoplewho order from the site will get a 50% discount during the first ten days, meaning it will cost them €100 instead of €200.

During the rest of the term, buyers will get 25% off everything, including monthly, yearly and lifetime offers, while there are other perks for group buyers and the possibility of becoming a ‘KeepAppy Champion’, with team merchandise available and lifetime access codes for 25 people.