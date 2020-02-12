Keelings Acquires Costa Rica Pineapple Farm

12 Feb 2020 | 02.47 pm

Keelings Fruits has acquired the Las Brisas pineapple farm in Costa Rica, which claims to be first pineapple farm in the world to produce pesticide-free pineapples.

According to Keelings, Las Brisas is a significant operation on more than 900 hectares of land, has 460 employees and a modern pack-house, and produces more than 24 million pineapples each year.

The Costa Rican Pineapple Export Auditor recently named Las Brisas as the top pineapple producer in Costa Rica for sustainable environmental practices, food safety, and staff welfare, according to Keelings.

Costa Rica is also the home of Pura Vida melon farm in Nicoya, with whom Keelings has a 50:50 joint venture.

Chief executive Caroline Keeling said: “This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to growing and sourcing quality fruit in the best way possible. The Las Brisas ethos and sustainability commitments in production and in local community activities are values we both share.”

The pineapples will be sold in Europe and North America.

Keelings, which trades through some unlimited companies, started producing fruits and salads in the 1930s, supplying produce to local Dublin markets. The company now has five divisions – Keelings Retail, Keelings Fresh, Keelings Market, Keelings International and Keelings Solutions.

The family-owned firm, which employs c.2,000 people, is headquartered in Ireland and has operations in the UK, Europe and is currently expanding into France.