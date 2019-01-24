KBC Offers Multi-Banking Views

24 Jan 2019 | 10.00 am

KBC Bank customers who hold an AIB or Bank of Ireland current account can now view their balance in the KBC app.

The new functionality provides customers with a complete overview of their personal current accounts via the app.

The bank’s innovation director Kelvin Gillen (pictured) said the facility is the first phase of KBC’s multi-banking approach.

“Customers can now check the balance of current accounts held with other financial institutions in our best-in-class digital wallet – another market first for KBC,” he said.

“Over the coming year we will add more features to our app to continue to pioneer innovative ways to make banking easier and better for our customers.”

Gillen added that KBC is also the only bank in Ireland to offer digital wallets from Apple Pay, Google Pay, FitBit Pay and Garmin Pay.

Under PSD2, all European banks are required to make current accounts and details of those accounts available to authorised third parties (banking and non-banking) at the client’s request.

The EU expects these new possibilities to ultimately lead to heightened competition and innovation.