KBC Bank Cuts Fixed Mortgage Rates

19 Feb 2020 | 03.50 pm

KBC Bank Cuts Fixed Mortgage Rates

Five year fix of 2.4% to 2.5%

19 Feb 2020 | 03.50 pm

KBC Bank has cut its three and five-year fixed mortgage rates by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, starting the three-year range from 2.25% and the five-year from 2.4%.

These lowest rates will apply where the loan to value ratio is 60% or less, with higher rates where the LTV exceeds 60%.

The bank says the savings can be substantial. For example, a customer with a €250,000 mortgage and a LTV of 85% who selects the five-year fixed rate of 2.5% will make an interest saving of €2,210 over the five years, around €43 per month.

Head of mortgages Conor McGowan said: “We recorded new mortgage lending of €1,122m in 2019, the highest since 2013. In addition to this our market share increased to 11.8% in 2019 and our mortgage applications are up 11%, so we know that our competitive offering is resonating with consumers.”

The bank has also extended its switcher offer for customers moving their mortgage to KBC. Switchers can avail of €3,000 to help with costs associated with switching, should they move their mortgage to KBC before June 30. In addition, new mortgage customers can get a 25% discount off KBC Home Insurance for one year.

There is also a discount of 0.2% off the lending rate where customers mandate their salary be paid into their KBC current account from which their mortgage is also repaid.

 

Read next:

KBC Launches Enhanced Business Banking

Services include dedicated business partners and support team

KBC Bank Unveils Enhanced Banking App

Latest KBC banking app has first to market features

Comments are closed.