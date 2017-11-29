KBC Bank Awards €200k To Community Projects

29 Nov 2017 | 01.59 pm

KBC Bank has announced the winners in its annual Bright Ideas community support initiative for 2017, in which community groups across the country could apply for financial support from a €200,000 fund.

The top prize of €50,000 was awarded to Mobility Mojo, a user-generated website that works like TripAdvisor but focuses on mobility access. Addressing the fact that more than 50% of people with a disability won’t travel for fear of something going wrong, Mobility Mojo gives people the confidence to travel by providing accurate, up-to-date information on accessibility of hotels, transport, restaurants, pubs, attractions and more.

Another disability-related concept that received funding was All About Dis (pictured), a 10-episode podcast series (and social movement) that looks at issues relevant to people with disabilities in Ireland in 2017. The series will include interviews with people with disabilities who have flourished in their vocations, politicians and policy makers, and experts in the fields of special education, psychology and psychiatry.

A Limerick project entitled AED in a Phone Box repurposes old Irish telephone kiosks to house emergency apparatus such as defibrillators. The phone boxes are returning to communities to preserve their AED equipment from the elements. And a public online vote persuaded KBC to add €5,000 to its funding of Clogh/Moneenroe Community Playground, bringing the total going to the project to €6,250 and allowing a wheelchair-accessible roundabout to be added to the facilities.

Positive Change

Marketing director Aidan Power said: “By providing funding, KBC have been able to give communities and businesses up and down the country the chance to progress with their great ideas. Initiatives like Clogh/Moneenroe Community Playground and Mobility Mojo are at the heart and soul of the community and directly create a positive change for all involved and KBC are proud to be involved with helping such inspiring initiatives.”

A prize of €25,000 was awarded to Social Feedia, which connects people selling local produce to those who want to buy it by creatively using GPS software to track where the food came from and show where it’s been delivered.

In third place, the Freebird Club got €10,000, followed by Gateway to Education and MyAccessHub, each receiving €5,000. The other five winners, Zeeko, L2C Local, Cyclok, Reminisce Together, and Stairwear will all receive €1,000 each to go towards their initiative.

To date KBC Bright Ideas has awarded over €450,000 in funding to 180 community projects.