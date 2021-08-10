10 Aug 2021 | 10.31 am

Danish homeware retailer JYSK is to open six new stores in Ireland by the end of 2021.

The new stores will be located in Ashbourne, Carlow, Tralee, Eastgate in Cork, Limerick and Dundalk.

The company claims that the €7m planned investment will generate €43m for the local economies of the new stores over the next ten years.

The plans announced by the retailers form part of a wider strategy to expand its global network of stores to 5,000.

JYSK opened its first Irish outlet in April 2019 and currently employs 150 people across its nine stores.

JYSK operates 3,000 stores worldwide and has an annual turnover of €4.1bn.

Roni Tuominen of JYSK said: “The pandemic hampered our plans a little, but we are back on track. We have ambitious plans in Ireland in the coming years. At JYSK, we very much believe in the future of physical retail, and while online sales have been successful over the past year and a half we also know that a lot of our customers have missed going to physical stores.

“Most customers still want to visit a physical store, touch and feel the products, and get great service and guidance from our colleagues. “

Photo: Roni Tuominen (Pic: Andres Poveda)