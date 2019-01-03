JYSK Planning 15 Stores In Ireland

03 Jan 2019 | 10.09 am

Danish furniture giant JYSK is opening its first store in Ireland in April and says it plans a chain of 15 stores around the country in the next two years.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larsen, over the past four decades JYSK has expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,700 stores worldwide employing 23,000 people. Annual turnover is €3.6 billion.

The first Irish store will open in Naas in April 2019, with two further stores opening in Drogheda and Navan in May, and a fourth store opening in Portlaoise during the summer.

The retailer is recruiting for deputy store manager and sales assistant positions for the four stores. Interested applicants can apply via https://job.jysk.ie/.

The Irish JYSK team will include Roni Tuominen, head of retail, and Jennifer Johnston, sales and marketing manager.

Tuominen commented: “As a company, we focus on entering a new market each year, and we are excited that 2019 is the year we bring our brand to Ireland. We will open here with our latest concept stores and deliver exceptional quality products at great prices to Irish consumers.”

JYSK sells an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.