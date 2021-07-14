Junk Kouture Raises €850,000 For Expansion

14 Jul 2021 | 11.11 am

Junk Kouture, the online media platform with a focus on youth fashion, has raised €850,000 ($1m) in seed funding to finance its expansion into new markets.

The platform describes itself as “a unique movement designed and activated to influence the lives of Gen-Z all over the world so they can create the impact and impetus for us all to change the way we live and in particular the way we consume fashion”.

“Our platform will be a contributor to the mega-trend of global sustainability and climate change,” said founder and chief executive Troy Armour.

Armour is a Derry entrepreneur and Junk Kouture has operations in Buncrana in Co.Donegal. Parent company Patral Ltd, registered in N.Ireland, increased net worth from £580,000 to £1,130,000 through 2019.

he said that in 2022 Junk Kouture will launch in seven new markets – Tokyo, Sydney, Cape Town, Mumbai, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Los Angeles – building a global tour of thirteen markets across six continents feeding into a world final in 2023.

Secondary schools are Junk Kouture’s wellspring of designs, with signed-up students creating fashion designs from found materials and ‘waste’ — junk! — which then compete to be produced and sold.

The seed funding of $1m included participation from an assortment of influential executives, including Justin Cullen, who has joined JK’s board.

Cullen is an ad agency veteran who was formerly chief digital officer at Core, Ireland’s largest media buyer. Cullen left Core to work with Joe.ie.

According to Cullen: “Our world is changing, and now more than ever. How we work, how we move about, how we consume and how we listen and learn. Junk Kouture channels the energies and creativity of Gen Z like no other platform in the market, teaching them to express themselves for good and providing them with an outlet for expression and influence on the world in a unique and highly progressive way.

“The Junk Kouture platform is positioned as a modern and sustainability-focused media and entertainment business to engage audiences, to create impact, and influence the community with a positive and lasting legacy.

Schools and students are now being signed up for the launch of the Junk Kouture programme for the academic year next September, with the final shows to take place in summer 2022.

According to Armour, the Grand Final at the end of each season has already seen sell-out crowds attend “what can only be described as ‘A Night at the Opera’ for the 21st century”.

He added that over 1,000 schools in the UK, Ireland, USA, France, Italy and the UAE are engaged with Junk Kouture.

Photo: Justin Cullen (left) and Troy Armour