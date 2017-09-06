Junk Art Award For Bank Of Ireland

06 Sep 2017 | 10.07 am

Bank of Ireland has won an award at the Allianz Business to Arts Awards for a its ‘Junk Kouture’ contest that encourages school children to create works of wearable art from everyday junk.

The recycled fashion competition for teenagers has been on the go for seven years throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Accenture won two awards, including the Judges Special Recognition Award for its portfolio of arts partnerships and Women on Walls in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy.

The Dean Hotel won an award for developing close linkages with Museum of Modern Art. The hotel offers guests an unique opportunity to engage with IMMA’s creative and experimental programmes and hosts IMMA events.

Law firm A&L Goodbody won an award for its Writer-in-Residence programme which places a professional writer to work with St Joseph’s Co-ed Primary School, East Wall, to enhance the literacy skills of pupils and improve their attitude to reading and writing.

Photo (l-r): Andrew Hetherington and Sean McGrath with Bank of Ireland executives Laura Lynch and Richie Boucher, alongside Buncrana student Mariusz Malon. (Pic: Conor McCabe)