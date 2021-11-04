Jump Juice Upgrades Financial Software

04 Nov 2021 | 09.00 am

Jump Juice Bars is installing new financial and business management software across its chain of stores that will eliminate manual input of sales data and speed up supplier invoice processing.

The software comes from Sage partner Envisage, and integrates Sage 200 with the company’s Captiva Epos solution.

Envisage says its Connections product eliminates manual input of sales data and speeds up processing of invoices from suppliers, as well as reducing time taken to produce management accounts.

Founder and managing director Charlie Scanlan said: “Having implemented this system for our existing stores, we are already able to see savings in terms of time and money. The best part of this software is that it streamlines our accounting operations and frees up time for our employees to focus on key tasks.”

He added that Jump plans to add six new stores, bringing its total of outlets to 30, over the next three years. Founded in Waterford in 2003, Jump Juice employs about 150 people at present.

Envisage is Ireland’s largest Sage 200 Partner and is part of the Noledge Group. Noledge, with offices in Dublin and Belfast, was formed through the merger of Envisage and OSSM, a NetSuite solution provider.

Photo: Amy Hughes of Envisage (left) with Jump Juice owners Claire and Charlie Scanlan. (Pic: Adrian O’Herlihy)