Juggling Baby And Work Still A Problem

11 May 2018 | 08.11 am

Returning to work after having a baby continues to be a significant problem for many women, with one in four surveyed reporting that they had no support from their employer, while more than three-quarters of respondents had concerns about work/life balance and childcare arrangements.

The New Ireland survey also indicates that working arrangements are a big concern for almost half of returning mothers. Four out of five mums reported that flexible working arrangements, and an ‘easing in’ process on return, would make the return to work easier.

Eight per cent of working mothers would rather work part-time on return. This preference somewhat decreases as the level of responsibilities women have in their job increases: 86% of junior team members would prefer to work part time compared with 70% of senior managers and directors.

Oonagh Kelly (pictured), Head of HR, New Ireland Assurance commented: “These research findings paint a vivid picture of how women feel about the prospect of returning to work. After a career break or maternity leave, both men and women should feel supported throughout the process by their employer.

“The research shows an appetite for employees to be kept in the loop before coming to work; a simple induction meeting to cover company news or a ‘buddy’ system so the person is paired up with a colleague who has been through a similar experience.

“It is up to employers to find out directly from colleagues what their concerns are and how they can be supported more throughout this process. We have partnered with Mum Talks to run a series of special workshops — Return to Work with Confidence — aimed at women who have recently returned or are returning to work after maternity leave.”

The survey, conducted in conjunction with eumom, questioned 1,375 mothers who had recently returned to work or were on maternity leave.

The Return to Work with Confidence workshops are aimed at women who have recently returned or are returning to work after maternity leave. They will run every six weeks in Dublin, facilitated by psychologist Sinead Brady. More detail on the Mum Talks website.